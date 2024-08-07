The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour Sells 2,380 Shares of Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SO opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Southern by 77.5% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Morton Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 45,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

