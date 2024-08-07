The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

St. Joe has raised its dividend by an average of 84.6% per year over the last three years.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE stock opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,443,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,471,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 28,100 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,769,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,172,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,505,561.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,443,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,200,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,471,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Featured Stories

