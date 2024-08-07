The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $20.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.28.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,140 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $20,574,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,094,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 180,772 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

