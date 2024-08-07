The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $20.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.28.
WEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Wendy’s
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Wendy’s
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,140 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $20,574,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,094,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 243.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 180,772 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wendy’s Price Performance
Wendy’s stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $22.42.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Wendy’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wendy’s
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.