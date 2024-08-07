Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.94

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.94 and traded as low as C$1.81. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$1.86, with a volume of 18,901 shares trading hands.

Theratechnologies Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.94. The stock has a market cap of C$85.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.35, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. The company had revenue of C$30.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0320362 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

