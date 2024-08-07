Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $380.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.24.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 66.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

