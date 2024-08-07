Thomas M. Ross Sells 15,476 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 15,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $70,261.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of MXCT stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $466.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.42.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 47,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 350.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

