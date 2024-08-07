Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Increased to $4.40 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $3.40 to $4.40 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $4.40 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a sell rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TWKS

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.10. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.37 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,585.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 182,988 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares during the period. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.