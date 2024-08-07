Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $3.40 to $4.40. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 1,795,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 1,069,287 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.31.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.40 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thoughtworks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in Thoughtworks by 67.5% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 49.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.37 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. Thoughtworks’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.