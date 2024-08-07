Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 109 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,748 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4,634.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SSD opened at $177.20 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $992,803. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSD

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.