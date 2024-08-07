Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 2,115 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 485.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 298,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 247,489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 231,921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 190,407 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,243,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:TNK opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.28. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $296.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 36.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

