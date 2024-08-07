Tidal Investments LLC Buys 1,415 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VC opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.30. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

