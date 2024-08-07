Tidal Investments LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,784,000 after buying an additional 159,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,192,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,995,000 after acquiring an additional 156,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DD opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 95.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

