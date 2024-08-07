Tidal Investments LLC Grows Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 627,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 167,657 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 479,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 141,747 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 986,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 175,657 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 875,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,443,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 574,042 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $243.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.90. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 123.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

