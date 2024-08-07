Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 75.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $62.65.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.