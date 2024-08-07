Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $8,492,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $3,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $144.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.63 and a 200-day moving average of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $112.77 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.55.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

