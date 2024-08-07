Tidal Investments LLC Invests $780,000 in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSMT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth $117,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $801,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $801,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,793.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $350,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,649.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,327. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PSMT opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.82 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSMT. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

