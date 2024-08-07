Tidal Investments LLC Makes New $740,000 Investment in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MBLY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Mobileye Global stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.36, a PEG ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

