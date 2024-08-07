Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on August 23rd

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Timberland Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. Timberland Bancorp has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $217.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,314.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

