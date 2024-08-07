Timothy Price Crain II Sells 74,423 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 74,423 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $292,482.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, July 11th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $581,715.56.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Timothy Price Crain II sold 6,011 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $24,044.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.

Shares of LUNR opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $435.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.21.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

LUNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

