Titan International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titan International in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Titan International’s FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Shares of TWI opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Titan International has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $571.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

