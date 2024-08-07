Titan International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titan International in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Titan International’s FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.
Titan International Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of TWI opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Titan International has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $571.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
