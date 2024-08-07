Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ TTNP opened at $5.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.81.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.
