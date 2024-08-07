Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.70

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as low as C$0.55. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 38,000 shares.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 38.88%. The company had revenue of C$17.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.1189591 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Valentine sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$74,250.00. In related news, Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 239,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$131,725.00. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Valentine sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$74,250.00. Insiders sold 448,173 shares of company stock worth $246,402 in the last ninety days. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.