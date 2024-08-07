Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TRMLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3619 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $53.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

