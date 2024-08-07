Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $158.17

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $158.17 and last traded at $158.17, with a volume of 23960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.02.

Separately, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

