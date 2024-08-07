TP ICAP Group’s (TCAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.27) to GBX 326 ($4.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of LON:TCAP opened at GBX 221.22 ($2.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 211.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 206.32. TP ICAP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 151.50 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.10). The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,466.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.64.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

