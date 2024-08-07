TP ICAP Group’s (TCAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.27) to GBX 326 ($4.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
