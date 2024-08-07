Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 37,222 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,515% compared to the average volume of 2,305 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DT shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DT stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.