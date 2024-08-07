Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 36,139 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical daily volume of 26,828 call options.
Core Scientific Stock Performance
NASDAQ CORZ opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $307,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on CORZ. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Core Scientific
About Core Scientific
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
Read More
