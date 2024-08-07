Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s current price.

Traeger Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Traeger has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Traeger

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,428,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,120,684.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 805,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Traeger by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 304,660 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Traeger by 398.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Traeger by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.