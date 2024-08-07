Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.29.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $322.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $351.41.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

