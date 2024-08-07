Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE TNL opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.