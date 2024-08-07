Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) versus Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Head-To-Head Review

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) and Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Future FinTech Group and Treasure Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Future FinTech Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Treasure Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Treasure Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -95.03% -71.02% -51.19% Treasure Global -22.04% -573.71% -155.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Treasure Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $36.62 million 0.17 -$33.65 million N/A N/A Treasure Global $37.03 million 0.36 -$11.73 million ($4.49) -0.27

Treasure Global has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

Volatility and Risk

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treasure Global has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Treasure Global beats Future FinTech Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Free Report)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform. It also engages in coal and aluminum ingots supply chain financing and trading; financial technology service; and cryptocurrency market data and information service businesses, as well as services related to the application and development of blockchain-based technology in financial technology. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Treasure Global

(Get Free Report)

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.