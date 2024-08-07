TreeHouse Foods, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 0.24. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 701.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 571,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 500,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 950,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 327,448 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 251,886 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.