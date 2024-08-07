Trex (NYSE:TREX) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $115.00. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TREX. Barclays cut their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.17. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Trex by 38.4% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 64,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Trex during the second quarter valued at $4,355,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Trex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Trex by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

