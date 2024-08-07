Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48.40 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 48.40 ($0.62). 2,361,860 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,667,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.20 ($0.62).

Trident Royalties Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.16. The company has a market cap of £141.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4,840.00 and a beta of 0.39.

About Trident Royalties

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. It operates through Precious, Bulk, Battery Metals, and Base segments. The company's portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, zinc, mineral sands, and iron ore. It operates in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Mali, and Kenya.

