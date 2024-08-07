Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.670-2.810 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. Trimble also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.67-2.81 EPS.

Trimble Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

