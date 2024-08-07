Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of TRN opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

