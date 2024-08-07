Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of TRT stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
