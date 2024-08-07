Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TRT stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.