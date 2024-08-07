Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded by B. Riley

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the travel company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 108.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 104.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

