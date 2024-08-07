Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TFPM opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of -0.14. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

TFPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

