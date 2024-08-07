Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.
Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance
TFPM opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of -0.14. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $18.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Triple Flag Precious Metals
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.
