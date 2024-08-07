Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Get Tronox alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tronox

Tronox Price Performance

NYSE:TROX opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.12. Tronox has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.04 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tronox by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Tronox by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.