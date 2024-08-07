TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) PT Lowered to $3.75 at Needham & Company LLC

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
TrueCar Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueCar
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
