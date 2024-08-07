TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) PT Lowered to $3.75 at Needham & Company LLC

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

TRUE stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. TrueCar has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

