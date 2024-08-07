TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Raised to “Buy” at BTIG Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 target price on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.87% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
TrueCar Stock Down 13.7 %
Institutional Trading of TrueCar
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,264,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 279,106 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 29.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 151,115 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
