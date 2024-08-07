TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Raised to “Buy” at BTIG Research

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.75 target price on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TrueCar from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $249.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.88. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,264,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 279,106 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 29.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 151,115 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

