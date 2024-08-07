TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Trading 1% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.74 and last traded at $32.74. Approximately 67 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.41.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF

(Get Free Report)

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.