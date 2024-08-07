Truist Financial Increases Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $349.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $315.00 to $349.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Shares of CMI opened at $292.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.31. Cummins has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $322.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

