Truist Financial Increases Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $247.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $240.00 to $247.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TFX stock opened at $231.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.58. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $257.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,408,000 after acquiring an additional 96,711 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,424,000 after purchasing an additional 581,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,494,000 after buying an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 23.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after buying an additional 172,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $118,665,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

