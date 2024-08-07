Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

TCNNF opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

