TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TRX Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

