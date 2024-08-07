Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Shares Down 10.7%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was down 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.54 and last traded at $80.57. Approximately 1,709 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.27.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.80.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

