Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Raised to $46.00 at Robert W. Baird

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $123,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,053,978.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $124,960.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $123,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,053,978.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,289 shares of company stock worth $577,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,241,000 after buying an additional 1,961,621 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 4,133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 300,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,766,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,732,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,227,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after buying an additional 132,770 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

