Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE TSN opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,697,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,450,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,508 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,541,000 after acquiring an additional 606,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,647,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,540 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

